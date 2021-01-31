'It is overwhelming': Terrible last days of Shonisani Lethole

The health ombudsman's spokesperson, Ricardo Mahlakanya, said no witnesses were ignored in the investigation. "All the witnesses were interviewed. People will try to come up with stories to run away from murder."

Lethole, 34, was referred to the Tembisa hospital from a Kempton Park clinic on Tuesday, June 23, complaining of chest pain and difficulty breathing. He was accompanied by his worried father, Albert Lethole.

He was evaluated by an unsupervised intern, according to the ombudsman's report.

At 12.36pm he was admitted to the casualty Covid isolation ward by an unsupervised clinical associate trained to assess patients, make diagnoses and prescribe treatment under the supervision of a physician.

The hospital described him as an "athletic patient" with "no history of comorbidities".

Lethole's results showed he had damage to his kidneys, liver, lungs and skeletal muscles and had inflammation throughout his body - consistent with a Covid infection. But these results were never seen or acted on by senior doctors caring for him.

The ombudsman said proper management could have yielded a different outcome.

When Lethole's tests came back positive for Covid-19 pneumonia on Friday, June 26, he was transferred to Ward 23.

Evidence shows Lethole was not offered any meals from his admission until 8am on Friday - 43 hours and 24 minutes later.

The ombudsman noted that before Lethole was admitted his last meal was at 4am at home, which added eight hours and 36 minutes to the time he spent without food.

Hospital caterers were on strike "over [personal protective equipment] and salaries", so no food was served to patients.

Wilfred Ntebogang Mothwane, deputy director of nursing, told the ombudsman he observed food lying at the doors of casualty as staff without PPE refused to enter the area to distribute food to patients for fear of contracting Covid.

He said that "all staff were on strike and it was worst on these three days. Many patients were not even seen, patients' clinical records were mixed up and corpses were left lying all over the place."

Friday's breakfast would be Lethole's last as the report showed he did not eat on Saturday before he was sedated and intubated at 1pm. No feeding tube was inserted.

At 8.31pm on Friday night Lethole tagged health minister Zweli Mkhize about the "deplorable" conditions at the hospital, in a tweet that quickly went viral.

Lethole died on Monday, June 29 at 10.30pm.