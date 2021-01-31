Tropical storm Eloise

'Our lives have been turned upside down': How Eloise has been a 'blessing' and a curse

While farmers across eastern SA have welcomed tropical storm Eloise’s heavy rains, more than 1,000 families whose homes and possessions were destroyed are wondering how they will pick up the pieces.



“I just don’t know what to do. I’ve lost almost everything. Our lives have been turned upside down,” said Sipho Makhura, whose house near Hazyview in Mpumalanga was destroyed...