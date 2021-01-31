News

News

SABC job cuts: Ndabeni-Abrahams gives board new orders

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
31 January 2021 - 00:00

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has sent the SABC board back to negotiations with labour unions with instructions to resolve, through mediation, a stand-off over retrenchments.

Recent consultations reduced SABC retrenchments from 600 to 303...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why have the men who pulled the strings of apartheid never been charged? News
  2. 'Don't let that happen to us': Doctor's worst fears realised as Covid flight ... News
  3. Covid-19: Strikes and even a bomb hold up hospital beds in Gauteng News
  4. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  5. Diary of a fallen idol News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction