SA’s winemakers send out global SOS as third booze ban bites

For five years winemaker Samantha Suddons worked on developing her own wine label but exactly a month after launching VineVenom, the government imposed a ban on alcohol to alleviate the pressure on hospital trauma units as the second wave of Covid-19 gained momentum.

Now Suddons and the rest of the wine industry, which is sitting on 640-million litres of wine in stock, are on their knees begging international customers to buy their labels.

While Vinpro, a nonprofit body representing South African wine producers, heads to court on Friday for an order to give Western Cape premier Alan Winde permission to adopt deviations to enable the off- and on-site-consumption sale of liquor in the Western Cape, winemakers are relying on the #EmptyGlassSA and #SaveSAWine social media campaigns to make the world take notice of the industry’s plight.