Storm Eloise: Volunteers risk lives to save others, bring closure to bereaved families

Medical reps, bankers, university lecturers and businessmen this week volunteered to be the backbone of rescue operations in the floods in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.



They supported police diving units and provincial disaster management departments. Swift-water rescue technicians helped retrieve the bodies of a five-year-old boy and 40-year-old man who were swept away by flooded rivers near Masoyi, close to Hazyview, and Pilgrim’s Rest...