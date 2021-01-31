Search & Rescue Heroes
Storm Eloise: Volunteers risk lives to save others, bring closure to bereaved families
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Medical reps, bankers, university lecturers and businessmen this week volunteered to be the backbone of rescue operations in the floods in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
They supported police diving units and provincial disaster management departments. Swift-water rescue technicians helped retrieve the bodies of a five-year-old boy and 40-year-old man who were swept away by flooded rivers near Masoyi, close to Hazyview, and Pilgrim’s Rest...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.