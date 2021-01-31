'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at inquiry

Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser's legal team has come out guns blazing after a week of allegations of corruption and malfeasance against the SSA at the state capture commission of inquiry.



At the heart of Fraser's planned response to allegations that he enabled corruption and unaccountability involving at least R125m and allowed the agency to become a piggy bank for ANC factional battles is that everyone should be held accountable...