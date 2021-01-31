'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at inquiry
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Former State Security Agency (SSA) boss Arthur Fraser's legal team has come out guns blazing after a week of allegations of corruption and malfeasance against the SSA at the state capture commission of inquiry.
At the heart of Fraser's planned response to allegations that he enabled corruption and unaccountability involving at least R125m and allowed the agency to become a piggy bank for ANC factional battles is that everyone should be held accountable...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.