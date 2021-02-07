Church leaders disheartened by just not being there for the sick and dying

When times are hard, many turn to religion. But religious leaders in SA say a great sorrow during the pandemic is not being able to administer last rites or console the sick and dying.

“Staying away from the sick and bereaved at a time when they need spiritual counselling and support has been an emotional and painful experience,” said moulana Ebrahim Bham, secretary general of the Jamiatul Ulama (Council of Muslim Theologians in SA).

“We have tried to use appropriate means to reach out to hospitals, homes and care facilities. Such means, however, have been limited in scope and experience. There is a human element in final rites and related traditions that cannot be substituted by a telephonic or video call.”

Father Phuti Makgabo, of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference, said adjusting had been difficult.