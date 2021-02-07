Free and fair final exams? Matrics to hear soon
07 February 2021 - 00:04
Last year's matriculants will know by early next week whether their exams were free and fair after two papers were leaked.
Umalusi, which assures the outcome of exams, is to make a statement on February 15, according to its spokesperson, Lucky Ditaunyane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.