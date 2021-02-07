Hail no! How 'determined' KZN woman helped nab e-hailing driver

Social media query uncovers alleged highway robberies

When Kimo Moonsamy of Durban was robbed after being set up by her e-hailing driver, she was determined to get justice.



Shaken and furious, Moonsamy used the power of social media to uncover a string of alleged robberies similar to her own — resulting in Rishal Peter, 41, a driver for Russian-owned e-hailing company inDriver, being arrested...