Hail no! How 'determined' KZN woman helped nab e-hailing driver
Social media query uncovers alleged highway robberies
07 February 2021 - 00:00
When Kimo Moonsamy of Durban was robbed after being set up by her e-hailing driver, she was determined to get justice.
Shaken and furious, Moonsamy used the power of social media to uncover a string of alleged robberies similar to her own — resulting in Rishal Peter, 41, a driver for Russian-owned e-hailing company inDriver, being arrested...
