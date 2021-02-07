Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences

Hundreds of Northern Cape families are evacuating their farms as an incomplete R1.2bn flood protection wall project - designed to keep thousands of farmers and their crops safe - battles to hold back a raging Orange River.



The project was undertaken to protect SA's R4bn raisin and table grape export industry through the construction of 400km of levees. The walls, 5m high and 10m wide, were to stretch for roughly 200km either side of Upington along the lower Orange River system, with construction starting in 2012 after devastating floods in 2011...