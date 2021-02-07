'It shows me there is still hope': grief-stricken widow on R120K donation

After losing her husband to Covid, all that stands between mother-of-two Jana Goodman and despair is the overwhelming kindness of strangers.

“One side of you is overcome with grief and loss,” Goodman said this week, battling to hold back the tears.

“You just lost your best friend, your soulmate, father of your children, and your whole world is falling apart.

“And on the other side, people are just generous and they come forward to help you. People who don’t even know you. It shows me there is still hope.”

Goodman received more than R120,000 from her local community in Plettenberg Bay and strangers from SA and around the world after her husband Freddy, 40, died on January 8.