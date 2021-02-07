Maties student’s expulsion over ‘Nazi’ poster is OK, judge rules

A former first-year student has been dealt a blow by the high court after a protracted battle to wriggle out of a “Nazi” poster controversy at Stellenbosch University that led to his expulsion.



Dean Dart, now aged 26, was one of three students hauled before a disciplinary hearing for their role in an incident nearly four years ago, and there appears to be no end to the legal impasse...