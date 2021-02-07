Organisation argues freedom of worship ‘trumps lockdown’

Everyone has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion — so says the Bill of Rights, which is what Freedom of Religion SA (For SA) is relying on in a court action against the government.

The application to the Johannesburg high court challenges the December 28 lockdown ban on faith-based gatherings, which was partially eased this week.

But For SA says it will pursue the legal action anyway to obtain judicial clarity on the issue.

Michael Swain, executive director of the organisation, said SA might face further waves of Covid infection, which could push the government to try to renew the ban on faith-based gatherings.