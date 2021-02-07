SIU uncovers 'procurement scam syndicate'
07 February 2021 - 00:02
Along with corruption amounting to hundreds of millions of rands related to emergency procurement made under the Disaster Management Act last year, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) also uncovered the possible existence of a syndicate that targets both the state and its service providers.
SIU head Andy Mothibi said in a report that the unit stumbled on the existence of the syndicate - and its attempt to bamboozle unsuspecting businesses and the state - through referrals for contracts to investigate tender corruption. Instead, they discovered an elaborate scheme that involves the creation of government purchase orders and invoices for fictitious products and services...
