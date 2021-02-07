Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting'

Nkandla event was no spontaneous Twitter idea but well planned

The "tea meeting" between Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma has been long in the making, preceded by a series of discussions between the EFF leader and staunch Zuma supporters such as Mzwandile Masina and Andile Lungisa.



People with intimate knowledge of the encounter at Zuma's Nkandla home on Friday indicated that it had been brokered by, among others, Masina - mayor of Ekurhuleni - and Lungisa - a former ANC city councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay - over several weeks. Preparations included a visit to Malema's Johannesburg home by the two men last Sunday...