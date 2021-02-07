Property tiff
'We are the rightful owners': Lodge deal sours in bitter battle
Purchase with IDC BEE loan disputed by original owners
07 February 2021 - 00:00
A failed civil case and now a R200,000 money-laundering and fraud trial are at the centre of a bitter feud over control of a luxury Mpumalanga holiday resort.
For four years, the 102-room award-winning eBundu lodge between White River and Mbombela has been the battleground for shareholder Ntombizodwa Tshabalala, her husband Sibusiso Tshabalala and resort founder and co-director Willem Janson...
