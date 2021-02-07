World starkly divided as vaccination milestone hit

Vaccines arrived in the country this week, and soon the proof will be in the pudding as to how keen South Africans are to get the jab after the rollout.

Internationally, there is growing confidence in the vaccines - but attitudes vary widely from country to country, as do rollout successes and failures.

According to a survey carried out in 15 countries by Imperial College London (ICL) and YouGov, 78% of Britons are keen to be immunised, but in France it's only about 44%. No African countries were included in the survey.

"As vaccines will play a vital role in controlling the pandemic, leaders must act now to help more people understand the benefits and make sure that no-one is left behind," said the ICL's David Nabarro.

On Wednesday, the global vaccine rollout hit a milestone when administered doses (104.9-million) exceeded the 104.1-million recorded infections, Reuters reported.