PODCAST | Justice for Kopano: How many witnesses does it take?
An investigation into the unsolved case of a 10-year-old hit-and-run victim who was then abducted and died alone, far from her home
Several eyewitnesses saw a speeding car hit Kopano Molelekedi in September 2018.
Several eyewitnesses saw her being put into a car and eyewitnesses saw the car disappear with the 10-year-old girl in it.
Kopano would later turn up dead, many kilometres from her home.
But despite witnesses who are able to describe the man and his car, despite people having taken photos of the event, the police say they have no suspects in Kopano's death.
This is the third episode of Justice for Kopano, a short podcast series that dissects exactly what happened to Kopano Molelekedi, who was struck down, abducted in front of witnesses and left for dead.
In this episode, we listen to the numerous witnesses to Kopano’s shocking accident and abduction and begin to follow the trail left behind by her killer.
Follow the movements on that fateful morning on the map below and understand better why this case just doesn't add up, and try to grasp how a crime with so many witnesses can still go unpunished.
In January 2020 Sunday Times eventually managed to track down the family of Kopano Molelekedi, the little girl who was hit by a car, abducted and left for dead in Pennyville Park Johannesburg. Listen to the podcast series here: https://iono.fm/c/6043 Find this story and more on http://sundaytimes.co.za
This five-part investigative series is a collaboration between the Sunday Times and MultimediaLIVE following a two-year investigation that remains unresolved.
