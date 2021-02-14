Alcohol industry counts lockdown losses

Celebrations were muted when President Cyril Ramaphosa finally opened the taps last week, allowing alcohol sales to resume, albeit on limited days.

According to alcohol industry figures, about 51,410 jobs, including 7,044 direct jobs in the alcohol value chain, are under threat after the recent five-week ban on liquor sales that cost the industry up to R9.3bn.An industry assessment of the economic impact of the alcohol ban states that the ban that ended last week caused a R13.6bn loss to GDP, and a R5.5bn loss to the fiscus in direct tax revenues.

The liquor industry is now uncertain as to how long the taps will be allowed to run, and whether sales will be prohibited once more should the country experience a third wave of Covid-19 infections.