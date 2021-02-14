ANC's last-gasp plea to Zuma: Appear before Zondo commission
Party brass to tell former president he must appear before Zondo probe to avert constitutional crisis.
14 February 2021 - 00:05
The ANC is making a last-ditch attempt to persuade former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture this week, as he showed no sign yesterday of softening his defiance and backing down from his refusal to appear.
Zuma has been warned of possible arrest if he defies a summons to appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo tomorrow, a move that the ANC top brass will warn him could plunge the country into a constitutional crisis...
