Arsonists 'harmed us more' - staff at torched aha Bongani Mountain Lodge

Lodge fury leaves buildings razed and staff without jobs

A few days after his release from prison, Nelson Mandela chose aha Bongani Mountain Lodge in Mpumalanga to reconnect with his beloved African landscape.



Thirty-one years later, charred ruins are all that is left of a resort that named one of its rooms after its most famous visitor...