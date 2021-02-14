Arsonists 'harmed us more' - staff at torched aha Bongani Mountain Lodge
Lodge fury leaves buildings razed and staff without jobs
14 February 2021 - 00:00
A few days after his release from prison, Nelson Mandela chose aha Bongani Mountain Lodge in Mpumalanga to reconnect with his beloved African landscape.
Thirty-one years later, charred ruins are all that is left of a resort that named one of its rooms after its most famous visitor...
