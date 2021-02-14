'Coloured' teacher who called himself 'African' still in the dark after race row

Teacher Glen Snyman says there is a historical irony in the fact that he works down the road from the Cango Caves, a prehistoric home for our human ancestors.



Snyman couldn't be more at home than in the Klein Karoo, yet he was almost fired for identifying as "African" - not "coloured" - when applying for a teaching post...