'Coloured' teacher who called himself 'African' still in the dark after race row
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Teacher Glen Snyman says there is a historical irony in the fact that he works down the road from the Cango Caves, a prehistoric home for our human ancestors.
Snyman couldn't be more at home than in the Klein Karoo, yet he was almost fired for identifying as "African" - not "coloured" - when applying for a teaching post...
