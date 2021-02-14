Covid-19 vaccine: pharmaceutical firms focus on 501.V2 variant

The 501.V2 variant has been a curveball for vaccine developers across the globe, with all asking the same question: will our vaccine be the one to vanquish this highly transmissible variant?

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA as well as the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, said that about six weeks ago, the minister of health asked him to contact vaccine companies to check what data they had on their vaccines' efficacy against the 501.V2 variant that is dominant in SA.

"I contacted all of them and spoke to chief scientific officers, and at that stage nobody had data. That was before the Novavax results were out," he told the Sunday Times this week.

He said that from there, "arrangements were made for us to send the virus from the Durban office so assays could be done".

In other cases, blood from trial participants was sent to SA for the assays to be done here.

"We are doing it for two or three of the vaccines, and the companies have done it themselves for others," he said.