De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom

Dispute between De Ruyter and former Treasury man boils over in accusations

Instability and infighting still reign at the very top echelons of Eskom, and new information has emerged about a deep falling-out between CEO André de Ruyter and his lieutenant, trusted civil servant Solly Tshitangano.



Tensions between the two were downplayed by Eskom board chair professor Malegapuru Makgoba and the state power company, but the fight threatens to derail the government's plan to fix the broken state-owned entity (SOE)...