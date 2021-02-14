Ebrahim Patel and lotteries board at war over chair

Minister and lotteries directors at odds, letters go unanswered and the SIU set to probe fraud

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel is involved in a nasty spat with the National Lotteries Commission that, if unresolved, could jeopardise licensing the next lottery operator.



The minister and the commission's board are also at loggerheads over his insistence that his representative on the board, Zandi Brown, act as interim chair. The board has rejected this as unlawful and in violation of corporate governance standards because Brown, who operates from Florida in the US, is not an independent director...