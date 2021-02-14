Even in bad times, the Sunday Times grows and keeps readers informed

Despite tough trading conditions in the newspaper sector brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sunday Times's circulation has grown 5.2% in the last quarter of 2020, while the paper's rapidly growing online audience has contributed to record-breaking traffic for the TimesLIVE website.



The latest figures released by the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) show that the print edition of the paper remains SA's biggest Sunday read, way ahead of its competition...