How South Africans defied the booze ban

When South African drinkers couldn’t get their hands on their favourite tipple during the first hard lockdown last year, they either bought it illegally, got it from family and friends or even made their own.

An online survey of 1,500 South Africans across provinces and income groups by international consultancy Euromonitor found that more than half of the respondents ran out of alcohol during the first lockdown, between March and May last year. When they did,27% of them bought alcohol despite the ban, 9% travelled to “an -other area” to find it and 15% admitted to making their own.

They did so even though three-quarters of young drinkers and half of older drinkers supported the ban intended to reduce alcohol-related trauma and free up hospitals to treat patients with Covid-19.The research, conducted in June last year, also found that banning legal alcohol sales allowed the illicit industry — which includes smuggling legally made alcohol and the manufacture of counterfeit products — to proliferate.

The report also pointed to lax police enforcement, weak prosecutions and poor border controls, which allowed many to buy illegal alcohol through social media and the informal sector.