Jessie Duarte apologises to Zondo for her comments in opinion piece

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has apologised to the chair of the state capture commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, for utterances she expressed in an opinion piece published in the online Daily Maverick this week, which she said may have been perceived as "disrespectful".



"On 10 February an article was published in my name. Upon reflection, I believe I owe you an apology," Duarte said in a statement released last night. She was referring to the opinion piece, dated February 9, headlined: "Testimony at Zondo commission is an onslaught against the people."..