News

Men who buy sex undermining HIV gains

14 February 2021 - 00:00

HIV transmission by men who pay for sex risks undermining the progress SA has made against the virus.

Sex work is a major factor in HIV transmission - and the unmet HIV prevention and treatment needs among clients who also have sex with their partners are the biggest part of the problem, says a new study...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  2. Jessie Duarte's son, ex in kickback scandal News
  3. Local cops quiz Bridgette Motsepe over political case in Botswana News
  4. Free and fair final exams? Matrics to hear soon News
  5. Speculation brewing over Malema, Zuma's 'tea meeting' News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters