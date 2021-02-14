SA-born engineer's vintage fridge could be key in vaccine rollout

As countries scramble to find freezers capable of storing vaccines, one ultra-old fridge developed by a South Africa-born engineer could become a crucial element in the country's war against Covid-19.

The fridge was developed by David Berchowitz, chief technology officer of US-based firm Stirling Ultracold. The company's freezers are capable of preserving vaccines such as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which needs to be kept at -70°C.

With SA in line to receive millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine, portable freezers will be critical equipment.

Speaking from his office in Athens, Ohio, US, this week, Berchowitz said he was delighted that his company had something to offer. "We know that Pfizer is recommending the deeper temperatures, and we have freezers that can easily achieve those temperatures," he said.