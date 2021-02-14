Vaccine cavalry comes to the rescue against Covid-19

SA will be the first country to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The pharma giant released its third-phase trial results only last month.

Not only did the company step in with 80,000 single-dose vaccines, it has also undertaken to provide a new batch of vaccine doses to SA every 14 days.

SA is to receive 9-million vaccines from J&J. It has also secured 20-million doses from Pfizer, which are due to begin arriving in SA by the end of next month.

It has also secured 12-million through the Covax initiative, which is supported by the World Health Organisation.

Negotiations with several other pharmaceutical companies are under way.

The co-principal investigator of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, professor Glenda Gray, said SAHPRA on Friday approved early access of the single-dose J&J vaccine to its research sites. These will go to health workers to support hospitals in the first phase of the vaccine programme in SA.

The research staff will work with 18 hospitals to offer the first 80,000 doses to health workers in 14 days. This is part of the approved implementation programme that will continue to roll out 80,000 doses every 14 days, she said.

"We will start first with designated hospitals and move more and more into rural and remote places," she said.