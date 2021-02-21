'All hands are on deck': Moving heaven and earth for fast vaccine rollout

When health-care workers lined up for the first Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccinations this week, it was an emotional moment for them - and for the team that worked long hours and gave their all to fast-track delivery of the life-saving shots.

"Wednesday was D-day and the team moved heaven and earth to get health-care workers vaccinated," said professor Glenda Gray, co-leader of the Johnson & Johnson study team that ensured rapid delivery of the vaccines.

The team knew at the end of January the vaccine was needed. "Literally 17 days later it was in people's arms," said Gray, who watched on Thursday as health workers at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital got their jabs of the vaccine.

"It was very moving to see how people in the hospital have embraced being vaccinated. They were queueing up. Some people were sobbing. Everybody has been affected by Covid."