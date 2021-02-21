Nkandla spectacle
'Bitter' Jacob Zuma 'fuelled by fury over ouster'
Lingering anger over unseating by ANC is behind his defiance
21 February 2021 - 00:04
Former president Jacob Zuma is said to have told visitors to Nkandla of his deep-seated anger over the way the ANC removed him as head of state. This is said to be influencing his defiance of the Constitutional Court's order for him to appear before the state capture commission.
Zuma is scheduled to meet the ANC top six this week after holding a three-hour meeting with police minister Bheki Cele on Thursday...
