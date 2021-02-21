For me, getting vaccinated is choosing life: nurse who got first Covid-19 jab

After seeing patients die of Covid in Khayelitsha District Hospital, Zoliswa Gidi-Dyosi wondered if she would be next.

"Some ... were my age and that made me even more scared," said the 42-year-old sister in the hospital's labour ward.

But her 70-year-old mother's near death from Covid-19 brought the pandemic even closer to home. Gidi-Dyosi spent Christmas caring for her mother in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape.

"At some point she was so ill that we wanted to rush her to hospital, but she insisted we treat at her home as she feared she would die if she was admitted," said Gidi-Dyosi, a mother of three from Delft near Cape Town.