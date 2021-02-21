‘Hawks assassins are out to kill me’: migraine guru's family feud continues

But judge says family feud son’s claims are ‘paranoid reaction’

Migraine guru Elliot Shevel’s son says he could end up on the streets after being fired from his father’s business in a nasty fallout peppered with death threats.



Daniel Shevel, 47, is pulling out all the stops to avoid eviction from his flat on Cape Town’s upmarket Atlantic Seaboard. He owes his landlord hundreds of thousands of rand in unpaid rent...