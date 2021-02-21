'I can't pay': Bathabile Dlamini defies ConCourt costs order

Ex-minister claims the state has blocked her pension

Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is defying a Constitutional Court order to pay part of the legal costs two NGOs won in a landmark social grants case against her in 2018, saying her ministerial pension is being blocked.



Attempts by the sheriff of the court to locate Dlamini at two of her properties have failed, and she has changed lawyers, making it more difficult to pin her down...