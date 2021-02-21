SAA collapse

'I couldn't pay for my son's school fees': SAA staff struggle to stay afloat

After flying across the world for decades, South African Airways' past and present employees have been left up in the air, with many struggling to make ends meet since the company went into business rescue in December 2019.



Many have gone without salaries since April last year, resulting in financial strain. Some have lost their homes, are struggling to pay school fees, home loans and vehicle finance. Still others are drowning in debt, or opening small businesses...