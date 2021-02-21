Joe Slovo blaze: How researchers are fighting fire with fire data
21 February 2021 - 00:00
It looked like just another shack fire.
But this fire in Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa in September 2019 was different because it was captured by a CCTV camera, allowing researchers at Stellenbosch University to forensically analyse it and come up with recommendations for reducing future fires...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.