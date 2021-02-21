Let the record reflect Jacob Zuma’s dismal court tally

The dangerous allegation of judicial bribery is a puzzling one, given how badly he fared

If there were, as alleged, millions spent by the State Security Agency (SSA) on "recruiting and handling sources in the judiciary in order to influence the outcome of cases against President Zuma", the mission seems to have been a dismal failure.



A comprehensive look at the judgments of our courts over the relevant time period paints the opposite picture: the courts overwhelmingly - not always - found against Zuma. Key judgments during that period show that the courts also acted as a bulwark against unlawful flexing of their muscle by security agencies...