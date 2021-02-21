Nasa’s rover Perseverance starts search for life on Mars

Nasa’s Mars rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere this week and landed safely in a vast crater, the first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life.



Mission managers at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause, cheers and fist-bumps as radio beacons signalled that the rover had survived its perilous descent and arrived as planned on the floor of Jezero Crater...