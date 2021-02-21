News

New ANC MP Xiaomei Havard brushes off racial attack

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
21 February 2021 - 00:00

Xiaomei Havard is unfazed by the 'xenophobic' social media uproar that accompanied her recent appointment as an ANC MP.

Soon after the China-born naturalised South African citizen was announced as a replacement MP for late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, the ANC received a backlash on social media, including from some ANC members...

