New ANC MP Xiaomei Havard brushes off racial attack

Xiaomei Havard is unfazed by the 'xenophobic' social media uproar that accompanied her recent appointment as an ANC MP.



Soon after the China-born naturalised South African citizen was announced as a replacement MP for late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu, the ANC received a backlash on social media, including from some ANC members...