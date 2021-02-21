Refuelling 'oil rush' roiled by allegations
21 February 2021 - 00:00
The acting head of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) is under fire for allegedly improperly meddling in a lucrative offshore ship refuelling deal.
However, it is unclear whether Sobantu Tilayi - replaced last week as head of Samsa - is a casualty of a fiercely contested "oil rush" involving three of the world's biggest commodity trading companies...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.