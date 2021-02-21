Refuelling 'oil rush' roiled by allegations

The acting head of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) is under fire for allegedly improperly meddling in a lucrative offshore ship refuelling deal.



However, it is unclear whether Sobantu Tilayi - replaced last week as head of Samsa - is a casualty of a fiercely contested "oil rush" involving three of the world's biggest commodity trading companies...