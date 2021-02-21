News
'We want this to happen across Africa': Angola's same-sex law praised
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Angola's announcement this week that it has decriminalised same-sex relationships has been widely welcomed.
The Centre for Human Rights at the University of Pretoria's law faculty called on all African states to do the same...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.