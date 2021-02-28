Bathabile Dlamini's pension cash held to recoup VIP perk
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) blocked former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's pension payout to recoup the R2m the agency paid for VIP protection of her children back in 2015.
Sassa has taken both Dlamini and her former spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant, to court as it seeks to recover a total of R3.5m it paid for security of their families...
