Bushiri in pulpit, banking on gifts
28 February 2021 - 00:00
In a sermon lasting more than an hour on Wednesday night on his TV channel and on Facebook, Shepherd Bushiri was thin on pastoral care but big on preaching wealth and prosperity.
About 17,000 people tuned in to the self-proclaimed prophet and founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.