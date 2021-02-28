DA looks at selling headquarters, staff cuts amid serious cash crunch
28 February 2021 - 00:00
The DA is considering selling its headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg, as the party faces a serious cash crunch ahead of the local government elections.
Party CEO Simon Dickinson confirmed that the DA is contemplating putting Nkululeko House, which was unveiled to much fanfare three years ago, on the market...
