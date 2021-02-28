David Mabuza drawn into fight between Ebrahim Patel and National Lottories board

Board tells deputy president of Patel's 'unlawful' decision

Deputy President David Mabuza has been drawn into the spat between the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel over the minister's insistence on appointing an acting chair for the commission.



This week, the commission's board escalated its fight with Patel by writing to Mabuza about what it calls the minister's unlawful appointment of Zandile Brown, his representative on the board, to act as interim chair...