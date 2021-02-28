Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and benefits

Unions reject wage freeze and prepare for national strike

Public sector unions insist they will accept nothing less than above-inflation salary increases when they enter a fresh round of wage negotiations with the government tomorrow.



The unions have threatened a nationwide strike should they not get their way at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), the forum for talks on pay and service conditions between the government and civil servants...