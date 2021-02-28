Government workers want to fight Tito Mboweni over cuts on salary raises and benefits
Unions reject wage freeze and prepare for national strike
28 February 2021 - 00:00
Public sector unions insist they will accept nothing less than above-inflation salary increases when they enter a fresh round of wage negotiations with the government tomorrow.
The unions have threatened a nationwide strike should they not get their way at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC), the forum for talks on pay and service conditions between the government and civil servants...
