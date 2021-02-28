Johnson & Johnson jab may cut transmission, says FDA

Findings unveiled this week suggest the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being rolled out in SA may reduce transmission of Covid-19.

This is an important milestone as most data so far on all vaccines has mainly only been clear on prevention of mild, moderate and severe disease, not transmission.

The Federal Drug Administration in the US suggested a single dose of the J&J vaccine lowers the likelihood of asymptomatic transmission by about 74%. But its documentation added that the data suggesting this still needs to be verified and explored further.

Other preliminary data suggested the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can also decrease transmission, and the science journal Nature said: “Vaccines that prevent transmission could help to bring the pandemic under control if they are given to enough people.”

Nature said preliminary analyses suggested “at least some vaccines are likely to have a transmission-blocking effect [but] confirming that effect — and how strong it will be — is tricky because a drop in infections in a given region might be explained by other factors, such as lockdowns and behaviour changes”.

It is also difficult to detect the spread of a virus by asymptomatic carriers.