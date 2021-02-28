Johnson & Johnson jab may cut transmission, says FDA
Findings unveiled this week suggest the Johnson & Johnson vaccine being rolled out in SA may reduce transmission of Covid-19.
This is an important milestone as most data so far on all vaccines has mainly only been clear on prevention of mild, moderate and severe disease, not transmission.
The Federal Drug Administration in the US suggested a single dose of the J&J vaccine lowers the likelihood of asymptomatic transmission by about 74%. But its documentation added that the data suggesting this still needs to be verified and explored further.
Other preliminary data suggested the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can also decrease transmission, and the science journal Nature said: “Vaccines that prevent transmission could help to bring the pandemic under control if they are given to enough people.”
Nature said preliminary analyses suggested “at least some vaccines are likely to have a transmission-blocking effect [but] confirming that effect — and how strong it will be — is tricky because a drop in infections in a given region might be explained by other factors, such as lockdowns and behaviour changes”.
It is also difficult to detect the spread of a virus by asymptomatic carriers.
If vaccines prevent transmission they will play a large role in inducing herd immunity, or what President Cyril Ramaphosa calls “population immunity”. This works with the natural immunity resulting from people already having been infected — many of whom would have been asymptomatic.
“In a naturally infected person, virus clearance begins to occur as circulating virus particles are mopped up by antibodies and the infected cells get killed off by both antibodies and T-cells,” said professor Ed Rybicki, a vaccine biotechnologist at the University of Cape Town.
“Immunised persons, or people re-exposed to the virus, would have immune systems that react and respond immediately to the virus’s presence in order to fight it off quickly, with no or only very mild disease developing,” Rybicki said. But he added that even people who had been infected should be vaccinated.
“A recent study conducted in the United States revealed that vaccinating people who had recovered from Covid-19 resulted in significantly higher levels of antibodies after injection. This means that it’s probably a very good idea to get vaccinated, because it could possibly prevent reinfection.”
Seroprevalence surveys can help scientists work out how many people’s bodies have produced antibodies, whether or not they’ve been ill.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has partnered with other research groups to conduct a survey on seroprevalence of Covid-19 in three districts. This forms part of a broader survey of 7,200 households, but the seroprevalence arm of the survey will focus on 2,304 households. “Data will be collected equally across three provinces, namely North West, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape,” the NICD said.
Francois Venter, a professor of medicine at Wits University, welcomed the survey and said: “We desperately need better data on SARS-CoV-2 transmission from our context; we cannot keep extrapolating from European and Asian counterparts, when our epidemic clearly has different dynamics.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.