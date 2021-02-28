Kangaroo court says FU to Facebook

Australia might not be everyone’s can of beer, writes Nadine Dreyer, but Down Under has stood up to Facebook arrogance

Australians are good at a lot of things. There’s their annoying cricket prowess, known to reduce fans of rival teams to gibbering wrecks.



Their unique contribution to the culinary wonders of the world include witchetty grubs and Vegemite...